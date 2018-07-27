By 9.30pm‚ about 100 people were at the vigil. But Ngcobo said bus loads – literally – were on their way to the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

“The buses are all coming…if you look at the people here and the people who will arrive‚ it shows that the support for former President Zuma is growing every day; and every day we gather momentum‚” he said.

Zuma faces charges of fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering relating to his alleged malfeasance in the controversial arms deal.

He enjoys a strong support base in KZN‚ including business forums and elements of the clergy, who have been leading figures in organising night vigils and marches of support at his court appearances. Zuma twice appeared in the Durban High Court related to this matter, before it was transferred to the provincial capital.

Ngcobo said that their crowd of supporters would swell to the thousands and would march on the court to demonstrate their support for Zuma.

“We are expecting more that 300 buses in this place tomorrow and we will occupy it like this city has never seen.

“We will be passing our message of support to former President Zuma. We know that the court will do what is right because we know he is innocent. He, like everyone else, is so until proven otherwise by a court. So tonight we sacrifice our night and our body to show that this is merely a political game that is being played.”