As if his court woes were not enough‚ former president Jacob Zuma was struggling with a bad bout of the flu.

But that didn't keep him down for long on Friday when he appeared before hundreds of supporters who had gathered in Freedom Square‚ which flanks the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma told his supporters that he was struggling with his voice because of his flu‚ but he still managed to fire shots at his detractors. The former president talked tough‚ making veiled threats that he would one day reveal all about the plot to prosecute him.

Zuma seemed to have been buoyed by his newly appointed lawyers‚ saying his legal team would thwart the latest attempt to charge him.

“These lawyers that I have with me now‚ because [former lawyer] Mr Kemp will retire‚ don’t mess around. They are not afraid to go to trial‚ but it would just not be fair if we did‚” he said.

Zuma faces graft charges relating to alleged malfeasance in the controversial arms deal‚ with charges reinstated almost a decade to the day when he was first hit with charges.