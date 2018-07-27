A car chase on a farm outside Tzaneen ended with a suspected poacher being snared with two dead impala.

Security officers at the Limpopo farm‚ following a tip-off about the existence of poachers on the property‚ approached a vehicle on the R71 on Thursday.

“Six suspects got out and fled on foot to the nearby bushes‚ leaving behind the driver who drove away. A car chase ensued until the driver was arrested. The car was searched and two impala carcasses were found hidden‚” said police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The arrested driver will face charges of illegal hunting in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court.

A manhunt is underway for the suspects who ran away.