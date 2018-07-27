South Africa

Zuma corruption charges: 10 crucial dates with destiny

27 July 2018 - 13:27 By Staff Writer
Former president Jacob Zuma dancing outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court after his third appearance on charges of fraud and corruption on July 27, 2018.
Former president Jacob Zuma dancing outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court after his third appearance on charges of fraud and corruption on July 27, 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen/ Pool

It has been 13 years and two months since Jacob Zuma was fired as deputy president by then president Thabo Mbeki after his financial advisor Schabir Shaik was found guilty of soliciting bribes for him. Here are 10 crucial dates as the corruption charges have unfolded.

June 2 2005
Zuma’s financial advisor Schabir Shaik is found guilty of soliciting a bribe of R500‚000 a year for Zuma in return for Zuma’s support of a defence contractor. Judge Hilary Squires elaborates: “All the accused companies were used at one time or another to pay sums of money to Jacob Zuma.” In the full transcript of the judgment‚ Zuma is mentioned 471 times.

June 14 2005
Then president Thabo Mbeki addresses parliament‚ announcing: “In the interest of the honourable deputy president‚ the government‚ our young democratic system and our country‚ it would be best to release the honourable Jacob Zuma from his responsibilities as deputy president of the republic and member of the cabinet.” The NPA charges Zuma with corruption soon afterwards.

Jacob Zuma corruption charges: New legal 'dream team', new strategy?

Jacob Zuma makes his third appearance in court this week on graft charges, with an entirely new and bigger legal team to fight charges laid more than ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze

At least two of former president's lawyers linked to Gupta cases
News
5 days ago

September 20 2006
Justice Herbert Msimang strikes the Zuma corruption case off the roll after a prosecution request for a postponement‚ saying the state’s case was “anchored on unsound foundations”. Zuma’s legal team fails to win a permanent stay of prosecution. Zuma supporters sing and dance outside the courtroom.

December 28 2007
The Scorpions indict Zuma on counts of racketeering‚ money laundering‚ corruption and fraud. Zuma had just defeated Mbeki in a bitter fight for the presidency at the ANC’s Polokwane conference.

August 4 2008
Judge Chris Nicholson rules that the corruption charges against Zuma were unlawful on procedural grounds because he had not been given a chance to make representations prior to being charged. Nicholson also said that Zuma was the victim of political interference.

Jacob Zuma talks with his attorney Dan Mantsha at the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the former president made his third appearance on charges of fraud and corruption on July 27, 2018.
Jacob Zuma talks with his attorney Dan Mantsha at the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the former president made his third appearance on charges of fraud and corruption on July 27, 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen/ Pool

January 12 2009
Judge Louis Harms‚ deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ overturns the Nicholson ruling‚ saying that the lower court had “overstepped the limits of its authority”.

April 6 2009
The acting head of the NPA‚ Mokothedi Mpshe‚ announces the dropping of all charges against Zuma because the legal process was “tainted”.

April 29 2016
Following a protracted and frequently delayed or postponed legal process‚ the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria rules that the decision to drop charges against Zuma was “irrational”. NPA head Shaun Abrahams is ordered to decide whether or not Zuma should be charged.

A decade later Zuma heads back to court as supporters gather

Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to get a sense of déjà vu when he appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday - almost a decade to the ...
News
6 hours ago

Support for Zuma 'growing every day', his backers claim ahead of court date

Support for Jacob Zuma is higher now than when he was president‚ a supporter-in-chief has claimed.
News
9 hours ago

October 13 2017
The Supreme Court of Appeal upholds the decision of the High Court after Zuma applied to review the original judgment.

March 16 2018
Abrahams confirms that Zuma will face 18 charges of corruption covering more than 700 counts of fraud and money laundering.

KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Mjabuliseni Madondo on Friday postponed the case to November 30.

Most read

  1. How to get bloody good photos of the blood moon with your smartphone Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Robbers jump into car in traffic - and it could have been you South Africa
  3. Nine traffic department officials arrested for cancelling fines South Africa
  4. Trial 'would just not be fair'‚ says upbeat Zuma South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X