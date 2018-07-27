Zuma corruption charges: 10 crucial dates with destiny

It has been 13 years and two months since Jacob Zuma was fired as deputy president by then president Thabo Mbeki after his financial advisor Schabir Shaik was found guilty of soliciting bribes for him. Here are 10 crucial dates as the corruption charges have unfolded.

June 2 2005

Zuma’s financial advisor Schabir Shaik is found guilty of soliciting a bribe of R500‚000 a year for Zuma in return for Zuma’s support of a defence contractor. Judge Hilary Squires elaborates: “All the accused companies were used at one time or another to pay sums of money to Jacob Zuma.” In the full transcript of the judgment‚ Zuma is mentioned 471 times.