Change of venue for land expropriation hearings in Tshwane not as result of pressure‚ committee says

The joint constitutional review committee has refuted suggestions that its public hearings in Tshwane were moved as a result of pressure from any political party or civic organisation.

The committee is hearing public views into whether section 25 of the Constitution needs to be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

The committee said on Saturday that its only consideration in changing the venue for the hearings in Tshwane was to “create an environment that is conducive for fruitful hearings”.

“This decision was taken to ensure that the people coming to the hearings present their view in an environment that will ensure maximum productive participation‚” said Vincent Smith‚ co-chairperson of the committee.

He said it was also worth mentioning that the committee had received more people than it had expected at all the hearings held so far.