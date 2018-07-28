South Africa

Foreign tourist robbed and shot in Melville

28 July 2018 - 17:50 By Timeslive
File photo.
Image: Supplied

A foreign tourist was shot in a robbery at a home in Melville‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that paramedics had responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the suburb at about 1.16pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male foreign tourist believed to be in his thirties sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder in what paramedics were told was an alleged robbery.

“The patient was treated on scene and transported by Netcare 911 ambulance in a stable condition to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst said.

“The Brixton SAPS was on scene and will be investigating‚” he added.

