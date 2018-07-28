The tensions sparked by the prospect of land expropriation without compensation would not exist if the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had tackled the land issue.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi‚ author of the book The Land is Ours‚ told a national land colloquium at the University of Cape Town on Friday that even if the constitution was amended‚ there would be insufficient land for restitution.

“One of the problems with the TRC was that it did not include the land‚” said Ngcukaitobi‚ a panellist alongside former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs.

“It included this idea of human rights‚ but land as a fundamental human rights violation on its own was outside the terms of reference. That has consequences for what we are dealing with today.

“What it means is that those people who took the land … could not account publicly: either apologise‚ face the people they dispossessed or explain the consequences. And the people who were dispossessed also had no opportunity to talk of their … pain.”