Tenants of a house in Cape Town have sought legal advice after property developers started demolishing their home.

A family and two other tenants at the Kenilworth property have taken their battle to the Legal Resources Centre after Newland Developments threatened them‚ began demolition work‚ cut off the electricity and attempted to remove an asbestos roof on a neighbouring house without the correct safety checklist in place.

On Friday‚ Newland Developments co-owner Philip Nel allegedly arrived at the site and became verbally and physically abusive with tenant Nouella Zaima. He was restrained by his business partner.

Nel took photographs of Zaima and threatened to “come back for her” after she tried to record his verbal abuse. Witnesses‚ who did not want to be named‚ confirmed the incident.

“I fear for my life‚” said Zaima‚ “but I know they are trying to scare us hoping we will just move. We were renting this house‚ and we do not have a problem with moving — we just want to be given notice as per the law.” The tenants have been advised they are protected by the Prevention of Illegal Evictions Act‚ which says a court order is needed to evict a tenant.