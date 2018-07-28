South Africa

Three suspects nabbed in Plumstead with abalone worth R2m

28 July 2018 - 14:55 By Timeslive
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three suspects have been arrested in Plumstead‚ Cape Town‚ after being found in possession of abalone worth R2-million.

“In their pursuit to protect our maritime resources and bring perpetrators to book‚ members from the SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT) and from local security followed up on a tip off received about abalone.

“Three men‚ aged 24‚ 28 and 39 years‚ were found in possession of the abalone at an address in Plumstead on Thursday at 10pm‚” Western Cape police said.

They said the residence was searched and 19‚097 units of abalone‚ with processing machinery‚ with an estimated street value of R2-million were seized. “Once they are charged the suspects will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.”

