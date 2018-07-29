Gautrain details contingency plan for strike

The Gautrain management has released contingency plans for Monday morning when a strike by its workers begins.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the trains would be running a reduced service which would start at 5.45am and that there would be additional security at the stations.

“The reduced service will consist of a peak period train service between 05h45 - 9h00 and 16h00 – 19h00 between Centurion and Sandton every 12 minutes‚ and between Sandton and Park stations every 20 minutes. No train service will be available during the off-peak period and only Centurion‚ Sandton and Park station will be open. All trains will be 8-car trains and operate in both directions (North and South bound).