Two suspects have been arrested within hours of the killing of an off-duty policeman in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Sunday.

Sergeant Siyabulela Mtati‚ 42‚ was shot dead at around midnight at Dangwana Administration Area (Toleni Location) after responding to loud noises outside his yard.

“He went to investigate‚ and noticed a vehicle with male occupants arguing outside his yard. In an attempt to intervene‚ one of the occupants in the vehicle withdrew a firearm and fatally wounded the officer.

“The suspects fled the scene immediately in the vehicle after the incident occurred‚” Eastern Cape police said.