Two suspects arrested for death of Mount Frere off-duty cop
Two suspects have been arrested within hours of the killing of an off-duty policeman in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Sunday.
Sergeant Siyabulela Mtati‚ 42‚ was shot dead at around midnight at Dangwana Administration Area (Toleni Location) after responding to loud noises outside his yard.
“He went to investigate‚ and noticed a vehicle with male occupants arguing outside his yard. In an attempt to intervene‚ one of the occupants in the vehicle withdrew a firearm and fatally wounded the officer.
“The suspects fled the scene immediately in the vehicle after the incident occurred‚” Eastern Cape police said.
They said members of the Mount Frere Detectives and Visible Policing had “worked around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book within 24 hours”.
“Intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of two suspects aged 25 and 30 years in Qumbu. A 9mm pistol and ammunition were confiscated‚ believed to have been used in the murder case.
“The full circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.”
The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape‚ Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga‚ applauded the swift response of the members who arrested the suspects within 24 hours of the incident.
“This is a clear indication that our activation plan for maximum mobilisation of the deployments of our internal teams has paid off.
“We view the attacks on police officers‚ who have chosen to serve and protect our communities‚ as a serious matter of concern. These attacks seem to continue unabated and it should be strongly condemned by all sectors of society.
“Our members will not turn a blind eye when their own are being killed‚ she said.
“An attack on one officer is an attack on the nation. We cannot remain silent when those who are out there‚ risking their lives to protect us‚ are killed.”