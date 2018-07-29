South Africa

Wall struck by car falls on children while they’re watching TV

29 July 2018 - 17:40 By Timeslive
An unattended vehicle is said to have rolled down a hill and broken through the gates and then hit the wall injuring two children.
Image: Midlands EMS via Facebook

Two children had to be taken to hospital after a car rolled down a hill and hit a wall which fell on them in Imbali township‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ on Saturday.

In a statement on Facebook‚ Midlands EMS said it had dispatched a team on Saturday afternoon to the township after receiving a call.

“It was ascertained that an unattended vehicle which had rolled down a hill had broken through the gates and then hit the wall‚ injuring two children. The owner of the car then walked down the hill got into his car and drove away.

“The children both sustained head and facial injuries when bricks and blocks landed on their heads and faces while they were watching TV. Both children were then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further care and treatment‚” the emergency services said.

