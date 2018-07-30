Gautrain strike to impact airport, Joburg commuters

Passengers travelling to OR Tambo International Airport on Monday were advised to make provision for delays and longer travelling times to the airport due to a strike by workers operating the Gautrain.

Wage negotiations between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Bombela Operating Company deadlocked over the weekend after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

“People travelling to the airport are advised to check the contingency plans put in place by the Gautrain operating company. However‚ given the circumstances‚ airport management advises air passengers to give themselves more time than usual to get to the airport‚” said Leigh Gunkel-Keuler‚ spokesperson for the airport.

“The Gautrain operating company has advised that for people travelling to OR Tambo International Airport and Rhodesfield stations‚ there will be a bus service between Sandton and Rhodesfield stations and a bus or midi-bus service between Rhodesfield and OR Tambo stations. This service will operate from 5.45am to 7pm. A fixed fare of R21 per bus trip will apply for this service.”