The Brakpan woman standing trial for the murder of her husband told the Pretoria High Court that she was tired of constant sexual harassment.

On Monday she sought to unravel a deadly web of murder‚ divorce and perjury. This led to alleged revelations of horrifying sexual abuse since she was a little girl.

Cathy van Oudtshoorn‚ 31‚ is accused of murder‚ robbery‚ possession of a firearm‚ unlawful possession of ammunition‚ and having intentionally defeated or obstructed the course of justice. This is after she allegedly shot her husband - who was also her foster parent.

Chris van Oudtshoorn‚ 58‚ was killed in April 2016 while watching television.

In a statement read out by her Legal Aid lawyer‚ Thembi Bokako‚ Cathy claimed that Chris had sexually abused and made her life a living hell.

“I have never had parents; I did not know what it’s like to have a loving family‚” she explained.

She submitted that although she had shot him‚ it was out of temporary insanity.