It’s not just the imported honey which is adulterated with sugar - some of the ‘100 percent pure’ local stuff is too.

“I like stretching the boundaries in creativity.”

As tests conducted overseas on behalf of the South African Bee Industry Organisation (SABIO) have revealed‚ the creativity which beekeeper Roland Kennard spoke of on Carte Blanche on Sunday included passing off a sugar concoction as honey.

The owner of Grandis Apiaries in Howick admitted to feeding sugar to his bees - as opposed to letting them feed on pollen - but denied cooking up sugar and lemon juice to simulate honey‚ as claimed by a whistleblower.

His sugary product is sold under the labels Struckmeyer’s‚ Honey Bee‚ Asal and another product described only as Natural Honey - “Raw‚ 100% South African Choice Grade‚ unfiltered‚ unheated”.

Manoli’s Munchies‚ a family business which has five branches in KwaZulu-Natal‚ hastily removed its stock of Grandis Apiaries “Natural Honey” from all stores on Monday morning.