"If the labour broker‚ by agreement‚ falls out the picture‚ then the client will have to ensure that it has the necessary manpower and skills to deal with the management of the employees‚ all human resources related matters‚ payroll administration‚ up-skilling ability and the like. These are services generally rendered by the labour broker. There is a direct cost to the client/employer to ensure that such skills are available. Even then‚ labour brokers are specialists and generally perform such tasks better."

Kirchmann‚ speaking on the way unions viewed the judgment‚ said: "It is sad and unfortunate that unions are misconstruing the judgment. Labour representatives are suggesting that the judgment takes labour brokers out the picture after three months and hence it will be the end of the labour broking industry. This is clearly incorrect."

"The Constitutional Court has made it clear that labour brokers remain involved in a ‘triangular’ relationship … An objective assessment of the judgment reveals many positives for the industry and accordingly when disinformation is seen for what it is‚ the role of labour brokers will be appreciated."

Why cleaners and security guards are not all about to be insourced

Contrary to popular belief‚ outsourced cleaners and security guards are not seen as temporary employment services or staff provided by labour brokers‚ but are known as independent contractors‚ who are treated differently in the Labour Relations Act.

Kirchmann explained: "Ordinarily‚ cleaning and security staff are not labour broker employees. They are normally employees of outsourced companies which render a service (and do not supply placed workers to work directly for the client). The … judgment does not impact upon independent contractors such as security and/or cleaning companies."