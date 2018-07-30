South Africans from all walks of life have been extended an open invitation to join #TheTotalShutdown march on Wednesday.

The shutdown is planned as a national march in protest against gender-based violence in the country.

Organisers of the march said it would take place in various parts of the country‚ including Gauteng‚ Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga‚ the North West‚ Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Eastern Cape‚ Western Cape‚ Maseru in Lesotho and Windhoek in Namibia.

The City of Tshwane leg of the march will start at the old Putco depot and end at the Union Buildings.

A document containing a total of 24 demands will be given to government‚ calling for action “now” and an end to gender-based violence.