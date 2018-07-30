Mother and daughter 'tormented' by guards over train ticket

Metrorail is investigating the conduct of guards who held a woman and her daughter against their will after a dispute over a train ticket.

Cathrine Nkwali was dropped off by her husband at the Witpoortjie station in Gauteng early on Sunday with her daughter to visit her ailing mother in Randfontein. She noticed that nobody was selling train tickets but was not troubled as she had R7.50 to pay for the journey.

But her ordeal began after arriving at the Randfontein station.

“When we disembarked‚ I went to the ticket examiners to request a purchase of the ticket. I gave them a R10 and informed them that I don’t have a ticket‚” she said.

She was told to go to a room at the station.

“After a few minutes (they) demanded that I pay R47. I asked where should I have bought the ticket because there was no one at the station.”