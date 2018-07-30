Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is keenly following a probe into the conduct of one of his officers who was found seemingly intoxicated at Durban’s Pavilion shopping centre.

It is understood that the officer‚ of the Westville police station‚ was found asleep on the floor at the centre on Thursday last week.

Pictures of the man‚ prostrate on the floor in full uniform and still armed with a gun‚ have now been circulated on social media.

The images prompted a full scale internal probe‚ with a view to instituting departmental charges against the constable.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the cluster commander had taken charge of the inquiry.

“He [the investigator] has been in touch with management at the shopping centre concerned who will be assisting us with the investigation‚” he said.

“It is alleged that the culprit is from the Westville police station and the incident occurred on Thursday when he was off duty. The Acting Provincial Commissioner is following the investigation as we view such misconduct by our police officers in a very serious light‚” he said.