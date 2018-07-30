South Africa

Slight petrol price increase in August

30 July 2018 - 16:24 By Nico Gous
Petrol will increase by 1c/l from August 1.
Petrol will increase by 1c/l from August 1.
Image: Theo Jeptha

The petrol price will rise slightly from August 1.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe announced this on Monday.

93- and 95-octane petrol will increase by 1c/l while diesel will decrease by 4c/l. Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by 4c/l while illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will go up by 5c/l. The maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas (LPGas) will increase by 17c/kg.

Radebe said the international prices of petroleum products had decreased along with crude oil prices and the average Brent Crude oil price during the review period.

On June 6‚ the petrol price increased by 82c/l‚ pushing the petrol price to above R15 a litre.

On July 4‚ 93 octane petrol increased by 26c/l and 95 octane by 23c/l.

READ MORE: 

South Africans to get a fuel price breather as oil prices stabilise: AA

South Africans will be given a little breather at the petrol pumps next month.
News
3 days ago

Protest against rising fuel costs gathers momentum

The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) is going ahead with its proposed nationwide protest against the rising ...
News
10 days ago

This economic hardship won’t last forever: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant South Africa will overcome its current economic hardship.
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. I shot him‚ but his sexual abuse made me do it, says woman who married adoptive ... South Africa
  2. ‘Zanu-PF removed Mugabe‚ now the people will remove Zanu-PF’ - presidential ... Africa
  3. Eiffel Tower workers strike looms over long lines World
  4. India sparks Muslims' fear by keeping 4-million people off citizens' list World
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X