This is the most deadly time to be on the road in SA

Most fatal road accidents in South Africa happen on weekends between 4pm and 10pm.

This is according to researchers from North-West University who conducted a study of fatal road accidents in South Africa in 2015.

Just over three out of every five (60.3%) of these accidents happened on Fridays‚ Saturdays and Sundays and just over four in every 10 occurred during these hours.

December 2015 was deadly on our roads with more than one in 10 (11.2%) of fatal accidents of the entire year while January and February were the lowest months with 6% and 5% respectively.