South Africa

Traditional healers left stricken after fire in Durban

30 July 2018 - 15:38 By Lwandile Bhengu
Sibongile Gumbi, a vendor at the traditional healers market in Warwick avenue, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal lost everything in the fire that tore through the market on July 29 2018.
Sibongile Gumbi, a vendor at the traditional healers market in Warwick avenue, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal lost everything in the fire that tore through the market on July 29 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Rummaging through the ash remains of his livelihood‚ 31-year-old Sizwe Dladla could only wonder how he was going to feed his seven children.

Dladla was one of more then 30 vendors at the Traditional Market in central Durban whose stalls burnt down during a fire which razed a section of the market late on Sunday evening.

“It was around 11pm when I got the call from my sister to say the place was on fire. There was nothing I could do because I lived too far to get there‚” said Dladla‚ who sold traditional medicine‚ also known as "muti".

Vendors at the traditional healers market in Warwick avenue, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal lost everything in the fire that tore through the market on July 29 2018.
Vendors at the traditional healers market in Warwick avenue, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal lost everything in the fire that tore through the market on July 29 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

When Dladla arrived on the scene of the fire on Monday morning‚ he found that his goods were nothing more than dust.

“When I got there I thought about how I would feed my kids‚ how I would take them to school. I was at a loss‚” said a distraught Dladla.

Thinking about his financial woes he added: “I have been working here for over a year and I was able to make about R10‚000 a month. Now it is all gone!”

According to Jabulani Gumede‚ chairman of the Traditional Healers Market stall holders’ association‚ the market‚ which is situated on a concrete bridge between Bertha Mkhize (previously known as Victoria) Street and Market Road‚ housed about 3‚000 people.

“I have been here since 1994 and have never experienced something so devastating. Rebuilding is going to be hard because some of the herbs people use are sourced all the way from Mozambique‚” said Gumede.

The eThekwini Municipality said on Monday that it would await a forensic report - which would determine the fate of the traditional healers market - following the fire.

In a statement, deputy head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said: “The South African police forensic and fire team are currently investigating the cause of the fire. In the event that the report recommends that the facility be closed down, the city will comply.”

Nsele added that, in the meantime, it would identify an interim trading site for the vendors.

READ MORE

Death toll rises as dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

The death toll in northern California’s Carr blaze has risen to six as firefighters from across the country struggled to control flames that have ...
News
6 hours ago

Death toll climbs to 88 from Greek wildfires

A woman has died in hospital taking the death toll from Greece's worst wildfires to 88, many of them children, officials said Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Nzimande to tackle spate of Cape Town train fires

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has “cleared his schedule” to visit Cape Town on Friday after the latest in a series of train fires.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. I shot him‚ but his sexual abuse made me do it, says woman who married adoptive ... South Africa
  2. ‘Zanu-PF removed Mugabe‚ now the people will remove Zanu-PF’ - presidential ... Africa
  3. Eiffel Tower workers strike looms over long lines World
  4. India sparks Muslims' fear by keeping 4-million people off citizens' list World
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X