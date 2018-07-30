Henri van Breda’s girlfriend‚ Danielle Janse van Rensburg‚ has broken her silence on the conviction and sentencing of her boyfriend for the gruesome murders of his parents and brother‚ and attempted murder of his sister at their luxury Stellenbosch home in 2015.

Janse van Rensburg was like a silent ghost at Van Breda’s trial – always there supporting him but not saying a word.

She got thinner and thinner as the case dragged on‚ and was often seen slipping into Castellos‚ the coffee shop opposite the High Court in Cape Town‚ wearing tiny jeans and a face of anguish.

Since his conviction in May by Judge Siraj Desai‚ she has stayed mum‚ fuelling rumours that she was to be paid handsomely by an Australian television company for exclusive rights to a post-conviction interview.

Now‚ in an episode of 60 Minutes flighted in Australia‚ Janse van Rensburg told the TV show’s interviewer Liz Hayes‚ that she was “very confident in the appeal”.

According to 9News.com‚ the digital platform for the same outlet that flights the 60 Minutes show‚ Hayes interviewed Janse van Rensburg‚ and other key players‚ on South African soil.

Janse van Rensburg told Hayes that her boyfriend was a victim‚ not a killer‚ and was “unable to hurt anything”‚ let alone kill his loved ones.