The trial of the former assistant waterpolo coach of Parktown Boys High‚ who allegedly raped or molested a group of pupils‚ was postponed to August 13 in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Defending attorney Clinton Symes told acting judge Peet Johnson that he was withdrawing from the case due to lack of financial instructions from his client.

Advocate William Roberste will represent the accused‚ who sought legal aid.

The 22-year-old suspect‚ who may not be named because he has not yet pleaded‚ faces 160 charges‚ including 32 of attempted murder relating to choking incidents.

He allegedly tried to strangle or choke his young victims‚ resulting in a couple of boys losing consciousness.

He was caught on surveillance camera fondling a 15-year-old in the school's hostel in November 2016. He was arrested soon afterwards and granted bail a month later.

It is alleged that the accused‚ who had been one of the school's star waterpolo players when he was a pupil‚ touched the boys' genitals under water on several occasions when they were training.

It is understood that some of the incidents of choking may have taken place during rough play such as mixed martial arts and wrestling in the hostel.

Dressed in a black suit‚ the clean-shaven suspect appeared nervous during the brief proceedings on Monday.