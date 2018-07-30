Staff at a rehabilitation centre in Tshwane were stunned when a group of youngsters stormed the facility‚ some accompanied by parents‚ demanding to be treated for addiction.

About 40 youngsters descended on the Dr Fabian and Florence Ribeiro Treatment Centre in Tshwane on Saturday night‚ seeking admission without being properly processed in terms of rehabilitation procedures.

Gauteng MEC for social development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza welcomed the news but raised concerns. “We are encouraged by the interest amongst the youth in Tshwane to find solutions themselves. But it is important that proper procedures are followed. Otherwise we run serious health risks‚” she said.

“If patients are not clinically assessed to eliminate possibilities of communicable diseases‚ this might create untold health problems. Secondly‚ such good initiatives could be easily used by rival gangs who could place the lives of current patients in danger‚” Mayathula-Khoza said.

She said that first prize was always prevention and early intervention. “I understand these young people were joined by some of their parents. I wish we could have them cooperating with government to ensure prevention because it is the most primary proactive measure. We have several services including our Ke Moja campaign - which is slang for 'I am OK without drugs‚'” the MEC explained.