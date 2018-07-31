South Africa

Another train fire for Cape Town - but it's a drill

31 July 2018 - 12:58 By Dave Chambers
Firefighters try to extinguish the flames of one of the two trains that caught fire at a Cape Town station on July 21 2018.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Cape Town will have yet another train fire emergency to deal with on Wednesday‚ but this time it will be just a drill.

The city council disaster risk management centre said a large contingent of emergency vehicles would be at Monte Vista station between 10am and 2pm for a safety exercise.

“The scenario will involve a passenger train colliding with a goods train... causing the train to catch alight. A hazardous spill will also form part of the scenario‚” it said.

The purpose of the exercise‚ involving agencies ranging from Metrorail and the police to the SA National Defence Force and paramedics‚ is to test response times‚ contingency plans and teamwork.

Six train fires in Cape Town this year have crippled the Metrorail commuter service‚ with claims that saboteurs are responsible.

