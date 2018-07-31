A top Durban businessman on Monday began serving an effective four and half years' prison sentence after being criminally convicted of failing to pay spousal and child maintenance.

Krugersdorp magistrate Abdul Khan also attached his assets‚ the sale of which will enable his ex-wife to recover the more than R1-million she is owed.

Legal experts said this was one of the toughest sentences they have heard of for a criminal contravention of the Maintenance Act - which are usually handled through alternative dispute resolution.

The ex-wife's attorney‚ Wesley Rogers‚ told TimesLIVE: “It is more than likely the first time in South Africa’s legal history a long term of imprisonment has been handed down to a maintenance defaulter.

“My client has finally obtained the relief she deserves after a drawn-out legal battle which has taken its toll on her‚ emotionally‚ physically‚ and financially ruined her.

“The court has handed down a just sentence in the circumstances‚ and has provided our client with a writ of execution in order that she may now‚ after so many years‚ obtain what is legally hers.”