Getting former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe to appear before a South African court will be a difficult‚ if not impossible‚ feat.

On Monday the South Gauteng High Court found that the decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity was "inconsistent with the constitution". Judge Bashier Vally set aside the decision by former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Her being granted diplomatic immunity came after she allegedly assaulted a model in a hotel room last year.

But‚ according to experts‚ this may be only the first step in a long‚ difficult battle to have Mugabe prosecuted on those assault charges.

Institute for Security Studies' international criminal law expert Allan Ngari said an arrest warrant would have to be issued first.