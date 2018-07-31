Eskom has warned of a high probability of load shedding on Tuesday as a strike continues over wages at the power utility.

The potential return to load shedding was attributed by Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe to “incidents of intimidation and blockades at some power stations”. This included supplies of coal‚ being trucked to Duvha and Majuba power stations‚ being disrupted.

“Despite not implementing rotational load shedding [on Monday]‚ the risk of load shedding remains high during [Tuesday] morning peak demand period from 5am. This is as a result of the current industrial action at Eskom power stations which has impacted operations‚” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility has encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly to reduce demand on the national electricity grid.

Residents were encouraged to switch off geysers during the day‚ especially during peak times between 5am and 10am and 5pm to 10pm‚ as well as non-essential lighting and electricity appliances.