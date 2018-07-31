Another murder has been recorded at the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi‚ with a man shot nine times outside a tavern in the early hours of Monday morning.

Community activist Vanessa Burger said that a 26-year-old man‚ of Block 48 in the controversial hostel‚ had died in a hail of bullets.

Administered by the eThekwini municipality‚ Glebelands is widely considered to be a hotbed of violence and crime. Comprising squalid and poorly maintained blocks‚ the hostel is overcrowded and rundown.

“The deceased was allegedly shot at least nine times and is believed to have died at the scene. The suspect‚ purportedly also a resident of Block 48‚ is apparently still at large. The motive for the murder is not yet known‚” Burger said.

She added that it was the third incident at Glebelands in less than a week.

“Last week a taxi belonging to a former Block R peace committee leader was shot at and badly damaged. The vehicle was parked at the time and luckily no one was inside. The preceding night security guards at the new construction site below Blocks H to K were reportedly tied up and valuable equipment stolen.”

“Street lighting has not been working at Glebelands for more than three weeks. Complaints to hostel administration continue to elicit no response despite the recent upsurge in crime‚ and now‚ a murder‚” she said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the 26-year-old man had quarrelled with the man who shot him.

“According to patrons at the tavern‚ it is alleged that both men went outside and continued with the argument. Patrons then heard gunshots and found the victim dead. The suspect had allegedly fled the scene. The suspect is known [to the police] and is expected to be arrested soon‚” he added.