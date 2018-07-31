You might be cautious about using your credit card for some online shopping - but do you ever think twice about swiping it at a hotel?

With most hotels requiring guests to have a credit card‚ accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) reckons that the hospitality industry could be the perfect breeding ground for cyber criminals.

“Hotels are considered big targets for cyber criminals because they hold a host of personal and financial information on their guests‚ as well as other sensitive data‚ such as payment card information‚” the firm said in a statement.

“Hospitality is the industry with the second-highest number of cyber security breaches‚ after the retail sector. Most of the industry’s prominent hotels have fallen victim to cyber breaches.”

In a report titled PwC’s Hotels Outlook‚ cyber lead for PwC Africa Kris Budnik said high-profile security breaches happened worldwide and had unfortunately threatened trust‚ confidence and reputations.