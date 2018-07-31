The Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools draft policy has been sharply criticised for failing to emphasise the right of pupils‚ including those who are pregnant‚ to access basic education.

Earlier in 2018‚ the Department of Basic Education issued a gazette in which it invited comments from stakeholder bodies and members of the public on the proposed policy. The final day for commenting is Tuesday. According to the department‚ the rate of pupil pregnancy in SA has become a major “social‚ systemic and fiscal challenge not only for the basic education sector but‚ crucially‚ for the national development in general.”

“It impacts the lives of many young people‚ often limiting their personal growth‚ the pursuit of rewarding careers and their ambitions with incalculable impact on the country’s socio-economic systems‚” the department said.

In the draft policy the department sets outs its goals‚ guiding principles and policy themes to stabilise and reduce the incidence of pupil pregnancy and its adverse effects on the education system.

Among others‚ the policy seeks to ensure the accessible provision of information on prevention; choice of termination of pregnancy; care‚ counselling and support. It commits the basic education system and other role players to providing comprehensive sexuality education to ensure that young people gain the knowledge and skills to make “conscious‚ healthy and respectful choices about relationships and sexuality”.