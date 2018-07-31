Load shedding was called off shortly after 8pm on Tuesday‚ but power utility Eskom has warned that it could be back on the cards from 5am on Wednesday morning.

“The risk of rotational load shedding remains high for tomorrow [Wednesday] 5am as a result of the industrial action and the impacts on Eskom’s operations. Load shedding will be implemented only if absolutely necessary‚” Eskom said in a tweeted statement.

The parastatal urged consumers to check load shedding schedules on Eskom or local municipality websites‚ and to use electricity sparingly.