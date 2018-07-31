South Africa

Load shedding is over…but could be back in the morning

31 July 2018 - 20:54 By Matthew Savides
Eskom says South Africans should expect instances of load shedding in the morning on August 1 2018
Eskom says South Africans should expect instances of load shedding in the morning on August 1 2018
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Load shedding was called off shortly after 8pm on Tuesday‚ but power utility Eskom has warned that it could be back on the cards from 5am on Wednesday morning.

“The risk of rotational load shedding remains high for tomorrow [Wednesday] 5am as a result of the industrial action and the impacts on Eskom’s operations. Load shedding will be implemented only if absolutely necessary‚” Eskom said in a tweeted statement.

The parastatal urged consumers to check load shedding schedules on Eskom or local municipality websites‚ and to use electricity sparingly.

READ MORE

Load-shedding likely this week‚ Eskom warns amid worker ‘intimidation’

Assume that load-shedding will happen this week.
News
1 day ago

High risk of load shedding as pay dispute trips up Eskom

Eskom has warned of a high probability of load shedding on Tuesday as a strike continues over wages at the power utility.
News
13 hours ago

There will be load-shedding tonight: Eskom

Eskom will implement load shedding from 5pm‚ the power utility announced on Tuesday afternoon.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Load shedding is over…but could be back in the morning South Africa
  2. Spate of vigilante killings in Dunoon South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces latest election results Africa
  4. Zimbabwe issues prosecution warning after opposition claims poll win Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X