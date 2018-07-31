Nelson Mandela Bay residents will have to pay R575 for a permit every time they want to burn garden refuse – and the municipality is arming itself with a drone to catch those who try to do it on the sly.

Offenders face fines of up to R1,500.

Residents are being encouraged to recycle their garden refuse instead.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that the cost of a permit for the burning of dry vegetation – which was issued free of charge previously – was now R575.

Fire department officials‚ who control the oversight of burn permits‚ confirmed in correspondence seen by HeraldLIVE that they were not aware of the introduction of the new permit.

Several residents' organisations on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth were also in the dark about the charge.

Mniki said burning things added to pollution and required strict control‚ especially by the government. “Climate change is a reality. It is caused by dumping pollutants into the atmosphere.

“To ensure sustainable development‚ citizens should consider other means of disposing of vegetation such as reducing‚ re-use and recycling.” Mniki said burning should be a last resort.

- HeraldLIVE