Ouch! Brace for taxi fare hikes

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced taxi fare increases between R1 and R10 for local trips and R1 to R20 for long distance journeys from August 1.

The fare hike was attributed to a sharp rise in the price of petrol and the recent fuel levy increase.

“Santaco’s highest decision-making body‚ Management Council (Manco)‚ has decided at its specially convened meeting that taxi fares for local and long-distance operations will increase‚” the organisation said.

“For the January 2017 until January 2018 period alone the petrol price has increased with 130%. There was a further fuel levy increase in 2018. Santaco has therefore decided the August 2018 increases will only be valid until June 2019‚ when they will be reviewed.”