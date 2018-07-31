Noluthando Ludziya‚ coordinator of the Neighbourhood Watch‚ said‚ “It’s sad. So far in this month‚ I am aware that four people [accused of theft] have been killed. We don’t support people taking the law into their own hands. We don’t support mob justice but we feel that people are sick and tired of the crime‚ which has been increasing every day and there has been no change.”

Ludziya said that the Milnerton police’s claim that they have dedicated a lot of policing resources to Dunoon‚ was not reaping fruits. On the contrary‚ she said‚ the township was actually seeing crime on the rise. She said this was because of the Milnerton police’s unwillingness to work together with the neighbourhood watch.

“Crime has been increasing day-by-day. People’s homes are burgled. Drug use has been increasing … People are getting robbed on their way to and from work. People have lost hope in the police‚” she said.

She further added that thieves that were killed by residents in Dunoon’s section 28 and in the Bekhela informal settlement were caught red-handed robbing women.

Another Neighbourhood Watch member‚ Sibongile Nomgcana‚ who lives in Dunoon’s section 28‚ said that on 21 July he attended a funeral of a man who was killed in a vigilante attack. The man lived with his parents not far from his house.

“We went to Atlantis to bury him because his parents are my neighbours. I went to support them. We don’t want people getting killed but we don’t support what they are doing. People get up early in the morning to go to work so that they can support their families and then they get robbed‚” said Nomgcana.