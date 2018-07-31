There will be load-shedding tonight: Eskom
31 July 2018 - 17:56
Eskom will implement load-shedding from 5pm‚ the power utility announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe tweeted that stage one load-shedding would take place for five hours‚ coming to an end at about 10pm.
#PowerAlert: Eskom will implement stage 1 loadshedding from 5pm to 10pm this evening due the effects of the ongoing illegal strike action which has severely impacted its operations. Customers are urged to contact their suppliers to see which areas will be affected.— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) July 31, 2018
This‚ he said‚ was “due the effects of the ongoing illegal strike action which has severely impacted its operations”.
He encouraged customers to check with their local power authorities as to how they would be affected.