South Africa

There will be load-shedding tonight: Eskom

31 July 2018 - 17:56 By Matthew Savides
Stage one load-shedding would take place for five hours‚ coming to an end at about 10pm.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Eskom will implement load-shedding from 5pm‚ the power utility announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe tweeted that stage one load-shedding would take place for five hours‚ coming to an end at about 10pm.

This‚ he said‚ was “due the effects of the ongoing illegal strike action which has severely impacted its operations”.

He encouraged customers to check with their local power authorities as to how they would be affected.

