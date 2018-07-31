Two men have appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in the south of Johannesburg for the theft of copper cables.

“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) received a tip-off on July 27 from members of the public regarding a white Mazda van‚ fully loaded with copper cables on the corner of Stanton and Klipriver roads‚ west of Turffontein‚” the City of Johannesburg said in a statement.

Officers who arrived at the scene found two men in an unlicensed vehicle which was loaded with copper cables.

“None of the suspects could produce any documentation. However‚ the officers found a certificate registering the two as second-hand dealers. This led the officers to believing that the suspects could be dealing in stolen copper cables.”

“The 87 kilogrammes of cables‚ together with 3 kilogrammes aluminium‚ amounting to a total value of R85,430, were taken to the Booysens police station along with the suspects‚ who were charged with theft of copper cables.”

The City has urged residents to report criminal activities in their communities to the police.

“The war against crime is a joint effort and this incident proved that when we work together we will win.”