South Africa

Violence is 'commonplace' in schools: HSRC

31 July 2018 - 17:48 By Matthew Savides
According to the Human Sciences Research Council violence is commonplace and occurs mostly in classrooms‚ on sports fields‚ or in bathrooms
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Violence is “commonplace in schools”‚ the Human Sciences Research Council has found following a study in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.

Although full details of the study are only expected to be released on Friday‚ the council revealed some of their findings in a statement on Tuesday. Among the major findings‚ the council said‚ was “that violence is commonplace and occurs mostly in classrooms‚ on sports fields‚ or in bathrooms”.

Other findings included:

  • Intimate partner violence was widespread‚ the most common forms being‚ in order‚ verbal threats‚ slapping‚ pushing/hair-pulling‚ hitting (with a fist or object)‚ kicking‚ dragging‚ beating‚ choking‚ burning‚ threats with weapons;
  • Sexual violence featured as a form of intimate partner violence; and 
  • While 41 percent of primary school learners experienced sexual violence in an intimate partnership in the 12 months preceding the study‚ the report also found that younger learners are less likely to report intimate partner violence.

The council worked in partnership with Grassroot Soccer and the Soul City Institute‚ through the Kwanele Project‚ to conduct the baseline study‚ titled Sexual Violence in Schools in South Africa.

The study “aims to create safe school environments by dealing with violence against girls and is delivered through peer educators in Khayelitsha”‚ the council said.

The full details of the study are expected to be released at the Chris Hani High School in Khayelitsha on Friday from 11.30am.

