South Africa

91-year-old man gets 12 life sentences for raping children

01 August 2018 - 08:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Healer receives 12 life sentences for raping children.
Healer receives 12 life sentences for raping children.
Image: iStock

A 91-year-old man who claimed to be a traditional healer in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to 12 life sentences for raping children brought to him to be healed.

Mdungwa Johannes Malinga was sentenced by the Carolina Magistrate’s court for offences he committed between 2006 and 2007.

“The court heard how Malinga‚ who claimed to be a traditional healer‚ sexually exploited children aged between seven and nine that were brought to him to be healed. Some of the children slept over at his house so that he could perform rituals and in the process‚ Malinga took advantage and raped them. Three of the victims were also severely assaulted by the accused‚” said police spokesperson brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“Malinga’s antics were exposed when some of the parents noticed strange behaviour from their children. They then took them for medical examination and rape was indeed confirmed.

“Twelve children came forth and opened cases‚ hence the 12 life sentences. Malinga was further handed a three-year sentence for each of the three grievous bodily harm assault cases. However‚ the court ordered that all the sentences will run concurrently‚” said Hlathi. Malinga was sentenced on Friday.

Hlathi said that police‚ in conjunction with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the judiciary were continuing to remove “bad elements who have no respect for women and children from the society‚ regardless of age”.

Women will march across South Africa on Wednesday to raise awareness around gender-based violence. 

READ MORE

Women should get time off work to protest‚ say #TheTotalShutdown organisers

The organisers of the #TheTotalShutdown want South African employers to give women time off work to attend Wednesday's nationwide marches.
News
2 hours ago

Hey‚ ladies‚ don't take shortcuts by dating blessers: ANCYL

Do not have relationships with sugar daddies and blessers‚ the ANC Youth League cautioned on Tuesday.
Politics
16 hours ago

March against gender-based violence on the cards

South Africans from all walks of life have been extended an open invitation to join #TheTotalShutdown march on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cash in transit van comes under fire on northern KZN road South Africa
  2. 91-year-old man gets 12 life sentences for raping children South Africa
  3. Enter the Toyota 4x4 Challenger Search to win a brand-new Fortuner Lifestyle
  4. Judy Dlamini elected chancellor of Wits University South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X