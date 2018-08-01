South Africa

Brace yourselves for the biggest lotto ever! You could be guaped with R140m

01 August 2018 - 11:14 By Jessica Levitt
Someone stands to win a cool R140-million on Friday.
Someone stands to win a cool R140-million on Friday.
Image: 123RF/OM12

The National Lottery has confirmed to TimesLIVE that South Africans stand the chance to win R140-million in Friday's (August 3) Powerball lotto - the biggest amount ever in the lotto's 18-year history.

In the Powerball Plus draw on Tuesday night, there was a winning ticket for just over R5.5-million. The National Lottery said the winner is male and came forward on Wednesday morning.

"We know that the winning ticket was bought at KwikSpar Rensburg in Heidelberg for R30 using a Quick Pick selection method," said spokesperson Naledi Masopha.

All winners receive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost from the National Lottery. 

Meanwhile, a record number of tickets are expected to be bought as the R140-million prize money stands to be won.

South Africans be ready to spend that money like...

Image: Via Bonang Matheba Twitter

What would you do with that much guap? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Women show strength and unity as they march against abuse South Africa
  2. Nearly 100 pupils rushed to hospital South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Who is winning? Zimbabwe announces election results Africa
  4. Tensions run high after mayor’s bodyguard allegedly shoves aside #TotalShutdown ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X