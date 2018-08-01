Brace yourselves for the biggest lotto ever! You could be guaped with R140m
The National Lottery has confirmed to TimesLIVE that South Africans stand the chance to win R140-million in Friday's (August 3) Powerball lotto - the biggest amount ever in the lotto's 18-year history.
In the Powerball Plus draw on Tuesday night, there was a winning ticket for just over R5.5-million. The National Lottery said the winner is male and came forward on Wednesday morning.
"We know that the winning ticket was bought at KwikSpar Rensburg in Heidelberg for R30 using a Quick Pick selection method," said spokesperson Naledi Masopha.
#Powerball results for Tuesday 31st July 2018:— SA Lotto & Powerball (@SA_Lotto_App) July 31, 2018
3, 6, 14, 34, 36 PB: 12#PowerballPlus results for Tuesday 31st July 2018:
12, 40, 42, 44, 45 PB: 14
All winners receive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost from the National Lottery.
Meanwhile, a record number of tickets are expected to be bought as the R140-million prize money stands to be won.
