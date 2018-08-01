Brace yourselves for the biggest lotto ever! You could be guaped with R140m

The National Lottery has confirmed to TimesLIVE that South Africans stand the chance to win R140-million in Friday's (August 3) Powerball lotto - the biggest amount ever in the lotto's 18-year history.

In the Powerball Plus draw on Tuesday night, there was a winning ticket for just over R5.5-million. The National Lottery said the winner is male and came forward on Wednesday morning.

"We know that the winning ticket was bought at KwikSpar Rensburg in Heidelberg for R30 using a Quick Pick selection method," said spokesperson Naledi Masopha.