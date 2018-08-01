South Africa

Cape Town's 100 new railway cops are on the way

01 August 2018 - 14:40 By Dave Chambers
City of Cape Town's Brett Herron confirmed that railway cops would be deployed by September
City of Cape Town's Brett Herron confirmed that railway cops would be deployed by September
Image: GroundUp/Bernard Chiguvare

Cape Town’s new railway cops will be on duty by the end of September.

A R16-million budget for the pilot project was approved on Wednesday by the City of Cape Town mayoral committee.

Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member for transport‚ said the amount would be matched by the Western Cape transport department and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa‚ meaning R48-million would be available.

The money will be spent on training and deploying 100 members of a new railway enforcement unit‚ which will report to the city council law enforcement department.

Herron said the 100 officers were “just a start”‚ and would aim to reduce crime and vandalism on commuter trains and make passengers feel safer.

The civil society group #UniteBehind has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to declare a spate of arson attacks on Cape Town trains a national disaster‚ GroundUp reported on Wednesday.

Matthew Hirsch of #UniteBehind said: “We don’t believe that these are just frustrated commuters setting carriages alight. There is a more sinister element behind these attacks.”

READ MORE

'Train arsonist' held after fire at Cape Town station

Police arrested a suspect who attempted to torch a train on Tuesday at Cape Town station.
News
23 hours ago

Another train fire for Cape Town - but it's a drill

Cape Town will have yet another train fire emergency to deal with on Wednesday‚ but this time it will be just a drill.
News
1 day ago

Prasa trains operate without safety permit - Railway Safety Regulator

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is operating trains without a valid safety permit‚ the country’s Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Saudi Arabia arrests two more women's rights activists - rights group World
  2. Chaos breaks out in Harare as post-vote tensions escalate Africa
  3. 'Enough is enough' - Nelson Mandela Bay women join #TotalShutdown South Africa
  4. South Korea cult leader arrested over violent rituals in Fiji World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X