South Africa

Country-wide marches demand action against gender-based violence

01 August 2018 - 10:58 By Nico Gous
#TotalShutdown marchers gather at the Cape University of Technology in Cape Town on August 1, 2018 as they prepare to march to Parliament.
Image: Aron Hyman

As part of the #TotalShutdown marches that are happening across South Africa in protest against gender-based violence‚ a document containing 24 demands will be given to government‚ calling for action “now” and an end to gender-based violence.

“This document sets out our list of demands to the state. It’s an initial set of 24 demands that represent each year that the state has failed to ensure our right to be free from violence since the establishment of our constitutional democracy‚” the organisers said in a statement on Monday.

Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana‚ who pleaded guilty to three charges of assault‚ has voiced his support for the country-wide march.

The Commission for Gender Equality has criticised Manana as an "opportunist" who has been ill-advised.

“Drawing from my hard lessons‚ I wish to call on all men from the length and breadth of our country to join these marches and also participate in all activities planned for the August month (Women’s Month)‚” Manana said in a video tweeted by his Manana Foundation on Tuesday.

“The fight against the abuse of women and children should not be confined to August month (sic) only‚ but should be reinforced throughout the year. Men‚ let us take a stand and fight against gender-based violence‚” he said.

Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting three women outside Cubaña restaurant in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ last year.

He later resigned from his position as second-in-command in the higher education ministry‚ claiming he was “shameful” of the act.

He was also accused of assaulting his now-former domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro‚ earlier this year. The NPA declined to prosecute the case and Manana denied any wrongdoing.

Manana resigned as a member of parliament on July 24 after almost a decade in parliamentary politics.

