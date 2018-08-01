As part of the #TotalShutdown marches that are happening across South Africa in protest against gender-based violence‚ a document containing 24 demands will be given to government‚ calling for action “now” and an end to gender-based violence.

“This document sets out our list of demands to the state. It’s an initial set of 24 demands that represent each year that the state has failed to ensure our right to be free from violence since the establishment of our constitutional democracy‚” the organisers said in a statement on Monday.

Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana‚ who pleaded guilty to three charges of assault‚ has voiced his support for the country-wide march.

The Commission for Gender Equality has criticised Manana as an "opportunist" who has been ill-advised.

“Drawing from my hard lessons‚ I wish to call on all men from the length and breadth of our country to join these marches and also participate in all activities planned for the August month (Women’s Month)‚” Manana said in a video tweeted by his Manana Foundation on Tuesday.