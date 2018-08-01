Family of murdered student Zolile Khumalo march with thousands of women in Durban

The sisters of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo were among the thousands of women who took part in the #TotalShutdown women's march in Durban on Wednesday.

“We are here today to lend our voices and say women abuse must stop‚ enough is enough‚” said Senamile Khumalo.

Zolile was gunned down at her MUT residence in May‚ and her former boyfriend Thabani Mzolo has been charged with her murder.

A group of about 800 women, dressed in black and red‚ heeded the call to raise awareness and call for more action against gender-based violence.

“We are saying‚ yes‚ it’s Women's Month in August but we have nothing to celebrate because there has been a rise of femicide in South Africa and the normalisation of gender-based violence‚” said Ongezwa Mbele one of the Durban organisers.