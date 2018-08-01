Khan explained that she and a few friends‚ while still at university‚ were told of a free photoshoot by a Cape town photographer‚ who promised them professional portraits in exchange for shooting three pictures per person: straight-faced‚ smiling and crazy.

They were then expected to sign a release form for the photos‚ a document which they thought was giving permission for the images to be used in the photographer’s portfolio. Only later did they discover that they were going to be used as stock images and‚ according to the photographer‚ was written in the small print‚ which they did not read.

“If I’m not welcoming immigrants to Canada‚ I’m selling carpets in New York‚ leading treks in Cambodia‚ or looking for love in France‚” she said on Twitter.

Among a long list of other places and uses‚ Khan’s images were used as testimonials for various international products‚ text books‚ banking brochures‚ dating sites‚ eye clinics‚ make-up websites‚ and laser eye treatments. Her images have been seen as far and wide as Canada‚ China‚ New York‚ India‚ London‚ France‚ South Korea and Uruguay.

Although Khan was not compensated for any of the adverts‚ she expressed concern at “the misleading and downright dishonesty of promoting these products”.