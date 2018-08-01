Judy Dlamini has been elected chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand.

A medical doctor by training‚ Dlamini‚ who is a leading businesswoman‚ author and philanthropist‚ and Anele Mngadi‚ a turnaround strategist‚ were the two nominees for the position.

Dlamini will take up her new post on December 1‚ replacing the current chancellor of Wits‚ former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke who served two six-year terms as chancellor.

In a statement issued by Wits on Tuesday night‚ the university quoted her as saying that it was an honour and a pleasure to be elected as chancellor of Wits.

"I would like to thank convocation for its confidence in me. I look forward to working with all sectors of the Wits community‚" Dlamini said.

The acting vice-chancellor of Wits‚ professor Tawana Kupe‚ said the university was privileged to have Dlamini serve as the chancellor of one of the leading institutions on the African continent.

"She is a public figure of very high distinction and personal calibre and reflects the university’s commitment to intellectual integrity and academic excellence‚" Kupe said.