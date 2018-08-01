My husband lured me into crime, but prison saved me from killing him

Jansen said all was well in her home. Her marriage was stable, and she was happy at work. That was until her husband left his job, seemingly without reason, and forced her to become the sole provider for the family.

And once the family started to struggle financially, her husband lured her into crime. It started with stealing money to cover the family’s debts – but then it escalated.

“He took my bank card when I was at work. He was in charge of the money. And then all of a sudden the money was finished, but the house was still not finished. I didn’t know what to do. We started fighting; there was emotional and verbal abuse now.

“I didn’t know what to do. Didn’t want to tell my mom and dad, I was ashamed,” said the woman. “Then I found out he was having an affair and it broke me.”

Jansen was speaking during a visit to the prison by the Gauteng Legislature, aimed at uplifting inmates and restoring their faith in men.

She said she took more money from her company, thinking it would solve their issues.

“But it didn’t because my husband was just splurging out there, knowing what I was doing. He was encouraging me, saying, ‘If you don’t provide, I am going to leave you’,” she said.

“I kept fighting for my marriage. He promised me he would leave this woman which he never did. And then I fell pregnant,” she added.

As they fell deeper into debt, she turned to her father-in-law for a loan and her husband moved out of the house, leaving her to take care of the household’s finances.