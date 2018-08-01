My husband protected the police minister - but he had to die

Lindiwe was speaking at the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre last week, where members of the Gauteng Legislature had come to give encouragement to female offenders.

The offenders provided the entertainment for the day, performing short dramas, dance routines, singing and rendering poetry.

Lindiwe, who had taken to the stage, told the government delegates that she was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

She said she had planned her husband's murder after deciding she could no longer live a life of abuse - but was still in disbelief when her husband stopped moving after she shot her.

She failed to call the man she had organised to help her get rid of the body.

On the night of the murder, she claimed her husband had just returned from his girlfriend’s house, but had instead accused her of cheating.

"I shot him in his head," she said, adding that, had she not killed him, he would probably have killed her.

"I thought he would wake up. I stayed with his body in the house for three days… The body lay on the bed. The blood had even started to dry up," Lindiwe said.

On the fourth night, Lindiwe said she eventually called the young man she had organised as back-up to help her dispose of the body. She had already wrapped the rotting corpse in a black bag and tape – and then placed the body at a dump site.