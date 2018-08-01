The Bill contains provisions that compel education institutions and employers to report fraudulent or misrepresented qualifications to SAQA‚ which works closely with the SAPS to pursue cases of alleged fraud‚ the department’s Shirley Lloyd on Wednesday told members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education.

The department’s chief director for legal services Eben Boshoff said the draft National Policy on the Misrepresentation of Qualifications. which was published for public comment last year‚ had been withdrawn on legal advice. It had also proposed setting up a public register of individuals and providers who had misrepresented or faked their qualifications.

There have been a host of recent public scandals over civil servants and top executives with bogus qualifications‚ such as former SABC chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala‚ who claimed to have a BCom and postgraduate degrees from the University of South Africa‚ and rail agency Prasa’s former head of engineering who was not registered as an engineer. Even cabinet has not been immune: former Arts and Culture minister Pallo Jordan resigned after he was exposed for misrepresenting himself as “Dr” when in he did not have a PhD.