An estimated 100 learners from a school in the Eastern Cape were rushed to hospital after complaining of stomach ailments on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at St Matthew’s senior secondary school in Keiskamahoek area. The learners were transported in school buses to SS Gida hospital.

Nompucuko Lali‚ whose niece is at the school‚ said the pupils were panicking. “When we got the call we felt that they were panicking and we felt the same. Some parents had to drive from as far as King William’s Town to check this‚” said Lali.

Lali said the pupils‚ who are staying in a hostel‚ suspected that they had eaten contaminated food. “The education department promised to send officials to investigate what happened‚ what food they ate and where it was sourced from.”